Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network LLC
Restoration of textiles and electronics
About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

2001 (17 Years)

Corporate Address

2060 Coolidge Hwy.
Berkley, MI 48072

CEO

Wayne Wudyka

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$46,150 - $236,100

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$175,000 - $225,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$4,000 - $8,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%/9%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

3.5 hours

Classroom Training:

31.5 hours

Additional Training:

At various locations

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Bio
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network (CRDN) has franchise locations in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. Franchisees offer insurance restoration for textiles damaged in household disasters such as floods and fires. Based in Berkeley, Michigan, the company was founded in 1992 and has been franchising since 2001.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $46,150 High - $236,100
Units
-1.9%-3 UNITS (1 Year) -1.9%-3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

