Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network LLC
Restoration of textiles and electronics
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
2060 Coolidge Hwy.
Berkley, MI 48072
CEO
Wayne Wudyka
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,150 - $236,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$175,000 - $225,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$4,000 - $8,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%/9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
3.5 hours
Classroom Training:
31.5 hours
Additional Training:
At various locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10