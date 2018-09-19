Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.
Burgers, fries
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
4300 W. Cypress St., #600
Tampa, FL 33607
CEO
Enrique Silva
Parent Company
Oak Hill Capital Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,414 - $1,501,265
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
160-220 hours
Classroom Training:
32-40 hours
Additional Training:
In training restaurant