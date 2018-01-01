Cheeburger Cheeburger
Cheeburger Cheeburger
About
11595 Kelly Rd., #208
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
11595 Kelly Rd., #208
Fort Myers, FL 33908
CEO
Bruce Zicari
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$175,000 - $475,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,000 - $24,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Bio
The first Cheeburger Cheeburger, named for a Saturday Night Live sketch, opened on Sanibel Island in Florida, in 1986. The company began franchising its 50's-style diners five years later. The menu offers customizable hamburgers, french fries, salads and milk shakes.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $175,000 High - $475,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
