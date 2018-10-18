Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
5601 Executive Dr., #400
Irving, TX 75038
CEO
Bill Mitchell
Parent Company
CiCi Enterprises Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,462 - $1,080,103
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%/5%
Cicis has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
First-unit franchise fee waived; $3,500 franchise fee for additional units
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
169 hours
Classroom Training:
6 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25
The company, which began franchising in 1987, has restaurants in 34 states.