Club Tabby Franchise LLC
Girls' products, makeovers, parties
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1427 W. Prien Lake Mall
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Initial Investment ⓘ
$166,600 - $315,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$36,000 - $63,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8