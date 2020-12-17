Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Real estate

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Real estate

About
Founded

1906

Franchising Since

1982 (38 Years)

Corporate Address

175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940

Leadership

Ryan Gorman, President & CEO

Parent Company

Realogy Holdings Corp.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$30,300 - $438,800

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

Varies

Financing Options

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings & Conventions

Online Support

Security & Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social Media

SEO

Website Development

Classroom Training:

15 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training at other locations & via the Internet

Bio
In the wake of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, Colbert Coldwell saw how many real estate agents took advantage of victims and decided there was a need for knowledgeable, reliable agents. That same year, he founded his company and in 1914 was joined by Benjamin Arthur Banker, who became a full partner. Today, Coldwell Banker agents handle residential, luxury, resort and commercial real estate sales.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $30,300 High - $438,800
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
