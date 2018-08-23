Color Glo Int'l.
Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
7111-7115 Ohms Ln.
Minneapolis, MN 55439
CEO
Gary Smith
Parent Company
CGI Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,300 - $61,375
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$33,000 - $33,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%+
Color Glo Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Color Glo Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
48 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours