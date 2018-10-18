Colors On Parade
Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 50940
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
CEO
Jeff Cox
Parent Company
Total Car Franchising Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$33,800 - $103,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-30%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Colors On Parade offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Colors On Parade has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
112 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing technical training