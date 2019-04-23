ComForCare
#352 Franchise 500| Nonmedical home care

ComForCare
Nonmedical home care
|

About
Founded

1996

Franchising Since

2001 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

2520 Telegraph Rd., #201
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Leadership

J.J. Sorrenti, CEO

Parent Company

Best Life Brands LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$96,150 - $208,650

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$65,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

ComForCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

23 hours

Classroom Training:

98.5 hours

Additional Training:

Self-study at home

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

ComForCare is ranked #352 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Founded in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., in 1996, ComForCare began franchising in 2001 and today has locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. It was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands. ComForCare franchises offer in-home care for older adults and those with disabilities or who are recovering from a surgery or hospitalization. Caregivers provide a wide range of nonmedical services, including bathing and grooming, meal planning and preparation, medication reminders, transportation, light housekeeping, safety supervision, and companionship. ComForCare also offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, and some offices offer private-duty nursing services for people who need a higher level of care due to physical restrictions, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $96,150 High - $208,650
Units
+6.3%+12 UNITS (1 Year) +1.5%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 30th, 2020
