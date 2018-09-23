Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
Children's hair salons
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
8 E. Broadway, #420
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
CEO
Neal Courtney
Parent Company
Cookie Cutters Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$130,000 - $278,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
43 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4