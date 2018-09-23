Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids is ranked #444 in the Franchise 500!

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $130,000 High - $278,000

Units +43.3% +13 UNITS (1 Year) +79.2% +19 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)