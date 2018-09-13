Creative World School Franchising Co. Inc.
Early childhood education centers
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
25111 Bernwood Dr., #104
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
CEO
Marianne Whitehouse
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,445,300 - $5,206,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Creative World School Franchising Co. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30