Dentalvana
Dental care
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
12417 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181
CEO
Dr. Julia Bewley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,600 - $740,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Dentalvana has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours