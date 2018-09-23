Discovery Point Franchising Inc.
Childcare
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
1140-A Old Peachtree Rd.
Duluth, GA 30097
CEO
Cliff Clark
Initial Investment ⓘ
$403,799 - $3,441,949
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$4.6K-$6.3K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.9K/mo.
Discovery Point Franchising Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Discovery Point Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
At existing center
Number of Employees Required to Run:
35