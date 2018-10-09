Drama Kids Int'l.
#192 Franchise 500| After-school drama classes and summer camps

Drama Kids Int'l.
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Founded

1979

Franchising Since

1989 (29 Years)

Corporate Address

15271 McGregor Blvd., #16-282
Ft. Myers, FL 33908

CEO

Doug Howard

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$28,800 - $59,750

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,700 - $24,700

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Drama Kids Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Classroom Training:

46 hours

Additional Training:

Via webinar

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Drama Kids Int'l. is ranked #192 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Drama Kids Int'l. has been the exclusive U.S. provider of the Helen O'Grady Children's Drama Program since 2000. Helen O'Grady is an international franchise organization which began offering programs in 1979 in Perth, Australia, and later began offering franchises in 1989. Drama Kids franchisees offer children ages 5 to 17 drama classes at schools, community centers and churches. The program runs on a 40-week school year basis, and consists of single, hour-long classes each week. Each year ends with a performance for family and friends. Classes focus on the following developmental areas: public speaking and articulation skills, leadership abilities, creativity, collaboration skills, social skills, and self-confidence and self-esteem. Drama Kids franchise owners also offer a variety of summer camps.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $28,800 High - $59,750
Units
+7.9%+17 UNITS (1 Year) +24.6%+46 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 9th, 2018
