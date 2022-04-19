DumpStor
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$128K - $478K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About DumpStor

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
DumpStor Franchising LLC
Leadership
Joe Martino, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook
Corporate Address
9232 Mike Garcia Dr.
Manassas, VA 20109
Corporate Address: DumpStor

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DumpStor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,950
Initial Investment
$128,310 - $478,285
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$175,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fees for first six months
Royalty Fee
$15-$19.50/container/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$2/container/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
23 hours
Ongoing Support
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-6
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where DumpStor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
