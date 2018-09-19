Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop
Subs, soups
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
5828 Arndt Rd.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
CEO
Eric Wolfe
Parent Company
E & G Franchise Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$191,014 - $397,535
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
82 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Additional Training:
At corporate restaurant
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 30
Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop is ranked #312 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin