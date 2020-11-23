Executive Image
Commercial cleaning and building maintenance services

Executive Image
Commercial cleaning and building maintenance services

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2012 (8 Years)

Corporate Address

500 Polk St., #14
Greenwood, IN 46143

Leadership

Ray Jackson, CEO

Parent Company

E. I. Franchising Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$24,100 - $68,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Executive Image offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Executive Image has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

12 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $24,100 High - $68,000
Units
+10.5%+4 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
franchise advisors promo

Related Franchises

See More

True Rest Franchising LLC

See More

Deka Lash

Franchise Articles

Franchises: An Accessible and Successful Investment Model in Mexico

Franchises: An Accessible and Successful Investment Model in Mexico

In the country franchises of all kinds are obtained, from restaurants, gas stations, gyms, to courier services. And as a whole, they have a relevant weight in the national economy.
José Villarreal | 3 min read
Why Most Ghost Kitchens Will Fail in 2021

Why Most Ghost Kitchens Will Fail in 2021

Ghost kitchens exploded in popularity this year, but are they a house of cards?
Dan Rowe | 4 min read
6 Ways Being in a Franchise System Helped Me Survive Covid-19

6 Ways Being in a Franchise System Helped Me Survive Covid-19

Here's how franchise systems are built to handle pivots and pressure.
Ruth Agbaji | 5 min read
10-Step Roadmap to Franchising Success

10-Step Roadmap to Franchising Success

Here's what a business owner should consider when looking to turn their existing business into a franchise opportunity.
Ruth Agbaji | 6 min read
Election Results Frame Positive Future For Franchising

Election Results Frame Positive Future For Franchising

Franchise companies and those looking to franchise can be optimistic.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 23rd, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing