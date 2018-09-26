Expense Reduction Analysts
Business consulting
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
16415 Addison Rd., #410
Addison, TX 75001
CEO
No CEO
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,000 - $85,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,900 - $59,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Expense Reduction Analysts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
80 hours