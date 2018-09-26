Expense Reduction Analysts
#318 Franchise 500| Business consulting

Expense Reduction Analysts
Business consulting
|

About
Founded

1984

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

16415 Addison Rd., #410
Addison, TX 75001

CEO

No CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$66,000 - $85,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$59,900 - $59,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

15%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Expense Reduction Analysts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Expense Reduction Analysts is ranked #318 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) is based in Addison, Texas. ERA franchisees offer cost-management consulting services, using the company's proprietary E-SCAN's (Strategy-Costs-Alignment-Numbers) to summarize ways to reduce costs and increase profits and working with management teams to implement these plans. Franchises are located in more than 25 countries.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $66,000 High - $85,900
Units
+3.8%+26 UNITS (1 Year) +12.1%+77 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Request Free Info

Lendio Franchising

See More

The Alternative Board (TAB)

See More

The Entrepreneur's Source

See More

J.D. Byrider

See More

Supporting Strategies

See More

ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 26th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.