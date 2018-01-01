Famous Dave's
Barbecue-theme restaurant
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
12701 Whitewater Dr., #200
Minnetonka, MN 55343
CEO
Christopher O'Donnell
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$636,750 - $4,239,750
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Famous Dave's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
35 days min.
Additional Training:
Executive/management training at headquarters
Number of Employees Required to Run:
65
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, South America, Western Europe