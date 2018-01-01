Bio

After 25 years spent sampling barbecue across the country and developing his own sauce recipes and smoking techniques, Dave Anderson opened the first Famous Dave's BBQ Shack in Hayward, Wisconsin, in 1994. His Rich & Sassy sauce won first place in 1995 at the American Royal Barbecue Sauce Contest in Kansas City, Missouri. More awards, and more restaurants, followed, and franchising began in 1998.