Fazoli's
Italian food

About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1991 (29 Years)

Corporate Address

2470 Palumbo Dr.
Lexington, KY 40509

CEO

Carl Howard

Parent Company

Sentinel Capital Partners

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$466,750 - $1,918,818

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000 - $1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Fazoli's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

90-100 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Additional Training:

Programs on variety of topics

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $466,750 High - $1,918,818
Units
+0.9%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +1.4%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

