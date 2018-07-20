Figaro's Pizza
Pizza, take-and-bake pizza
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
1500 Liberty St. S.E., #160
Salem, OR 97302
CEO
Ron Berger
Parent Company
Figaro's Italian Pizza Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,500 - $549,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Figaro's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
59 hours
Classroom Training:
55 hours
Additional Training:
At headquarters & in the field
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9 - 13
Founded in 1981, Figaro's sells ready-to-eat as well as take-and-bake pizzas. Franchisees may operate carry-out, dine-in or delivery store models.