Fish-O-Licious Franchise LLC
Fast-casual seafood restaurant
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
4836 S. Eastern Ave.
Commerce, CA 90040
CEO
Salim Khoury
Initial Investment ⓘ
$122,700 - $198,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Fish-O-Licious Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4