Fuel Recharge Yourself
Healthful food
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5 W. Lancaster Ave.
Ardmore, PA 19003
CEO
Rocco Cima
Parent Company
Fuel Foods Franchise
Initial Investment ⓘ
$214,725 - $380,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Fuel Recharge Yourself has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10