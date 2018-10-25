Gigi's Cupcakes LLC
Cupcakes, baked goods, coffee
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
550 Bailey Ave., #650
Ft. Worth, TX 76107
CEO
Judy Renfrow
Parent Company
Gatti's Pizza
Initial Investment ⓘ
$226,700 - $425,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Gigi's Cupcakes LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
165 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours