Bio

Gina "Gigi" Butler started Gigi's Cupcakes after her brother visited a cupcake shop in New York and told her that her recipes were better and she should open her own shop where she lived in Nashville, Tennessee. She continued running her cleaning business during the day, and at night she began baking dozens of cupcakes in her kitchen, and sold them to friends who were pharmaceutical sales reps to take on their medical staff visits. In 2008, she opened her shop. The shop's landlord, Alan Thompson, had a background in franchising, so with his advice and assistance, along with that of her family, she began franchising.