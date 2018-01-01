Global Recruiters Network Inc.
Executive search services
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
200 S. Wacker Dr., #1300
Chicago, IL 60606
CEO
Brad Baiocchi
Parent Company
RFB Holdings Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$94,364 - $135,764
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Global Recruiters Network Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
489 hours
Classroom Training:
87 hours
Additional Training:
Videoconferencing network
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5