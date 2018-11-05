Go! Go! Curry
Japanese curry and rice
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
315 West 36th St., 10th Fl.
New York, NY 10018
CEO
Tomoko Omori
Parent Company
Smile & Hospitality Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$366,780 - $777,300
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Go! Go! Curry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
92 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours