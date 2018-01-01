Goin' Postal
Retail shipping and business services
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
4941 4th St.
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
CEO
James Hall
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,750 - $109,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$460/mo.
Goin' Postal has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Refresher training at corporate location throughout term of the franchise agreement (15 years)
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 2