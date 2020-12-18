Grand Comfort Plumbing & Sewer
Residential plumbing and sewer services

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1601 Barclay Blvd.
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Leadership

Maxym Sereda, CEO

Parent Company

Grand Comfort Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$16,000 - $29,700

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$8,800

Ongoing Royalty Fee

38%

Financing Options

Grand Comfort Plumbing & Sewer has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings & Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security & Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social Media

SEO

Website Development

Email Marketing

Loyalty Program/App

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $16,000 High - $29,700
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.


