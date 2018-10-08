The Great Frame Up
Custom framing and wall decor
Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1975 (43 Years)
Corporate Address
221 First Executive Ave.
St. Peters, MO 63376
CEO
Joseph Lynch
Parent Company
Franchise Concepts Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$111,973 - $182,615
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
The Great Frame Up has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20-25 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
Convention & trade shows
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4
Stores include a vertical viewing board for seeing the art as it would appear on a wall with various mat and frame selections. Full service options allow customers to frame pieces themselves or have staff members do it for them. The stores carry in-stock frames, mats, glass, framed art, unframed posters and prints, catalogs with thousands of prints and ready-made frames.
The Great Frame Up is part of Franchise Concepts Inc., a group that includes Deck The Walls and Framing & Art Centre.