Nicola J. Lanni opened the first Great Steak & Potato Co. store in Dayton, Ohio, in 1982. The stores' menus include Philadelphia Cheesesteak sandwiches, fresh-cut French fries, chicken and baked Idaho potatoes. The signature cheesesteak sandwich is prepared with grilled USDA choice sirloin steak and onions, melted Provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a warm bun. Every item is grilled and prepared to order in front of the customer.

Great Steak & Potato is owned by Kahala, franchisor of Blimpie, Cereality, Cold Stone Creamery, Frullati Café & Bakery, Johnnie’s, Nrgize, Ranch 1, Rollerz, Samurai Sam’s, Surf City Squeeze and TacoTime.