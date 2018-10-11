Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
17 Executive Park Dr. N.E., #150
Atlanta, GA 30329
CEO
Mark Kaplan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$159,500 - $485,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $22,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Great Wraps has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
105 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10