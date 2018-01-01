Grooming Lounge Franchise LLC
Upscale men's barbershops/spas
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1120 Connecticut Ave. N.W., #435
Washington, D.C., 20036
CEO
Michael Gilman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$422,255 - $779,990
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15