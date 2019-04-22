Growth Solutionz, America's Small Business Advisors
Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning
Growth Solutionz, America's Small Business Advisors
Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning

About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

2014 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

3306 W. Walnut St., #410
Garland, TX 75042

CEO

Calvin Brown

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$74,000 - $96,500

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

10%

Financing Options

Growth Solutionz, America's Small Business Advisors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

2 days

Classroom Training:

10 days

Additional Training:

At corporate headquarters

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $74,000 High - $96,500
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
