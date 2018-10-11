Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
4851 W. 134th St., #D
Leawood, KS 66209
CEO
Mike Calhoon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,800 - $34,800
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $12,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-3%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12