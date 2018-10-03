Honest Abe Roofing
Roof installation and repairs, gutter installation
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1700 E. Woodsmall Dr.
Terre Haute, IN 47802
Parent Company
Integritas Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$98,471 - $235,285
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Honest Abe Roofing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2