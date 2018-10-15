IceBorn
Ice and water vending machines
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
13901 Sutton Park Dr. S., Bldg. A, #100
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CEO
Troy Doom
Parent Company
Ice House America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$111,550 - $242,845
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,000 - $7,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
IceBorn has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee, first-year royalties waived
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
12.5 hours
Classroom Training:
15.5 hours
Additional Training:
At corporate manufacturing plant