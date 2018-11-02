iCode Computer Science School for Kids
Computer programming, robotics, and creative arts training for ages 8 to 17
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
15851 Dallas Pkwy., #450
Addison, TX 75001
CEO
Abid Abedi
Initial Investment ⓘ
$284,000 - $409,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
iCode Computer Science School for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 7