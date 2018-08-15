iLoveKickboxing.com
Kickboxing fitness classes
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
1844 Lansdowne Ave.
Merrick, NY 11566
CEO
Michael Parrella
Parent Company
ILKB LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$214,944 - $559,494
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,999 - $100,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
iLoveKickboxing.com has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
14 hours
Classroom Training:
5.5 hours