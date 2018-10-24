Image One Facility Solutions Inc.
Commercial cleaning
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
3601 Algonquin Rd., #100
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
CEO
Tim Conn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,110 - $123,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Image One Facility Solutions Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee, or $5,000 in monthly recurring revenue, or zero percent financing
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1