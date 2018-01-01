Inspect-It 1st LLC
Property inspections
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131
CEO
John Davies
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,400 - $43,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$200-$400/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
Inspect-It 1st LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Inspect-It 1st LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
10 days
Additional Training:
In Phoenix, AZ
Franchisees inspect a building’s roof, walls, ceilings, attics, floors, soffits, foundations, doors, windows and more. Other services include construction phase inspections, listing inspections, commercial inspections, construction consultants, expert witness testimony and real estate arbitration.