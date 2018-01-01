Intelligent Office
Office suites & business services
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
1515 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80205
CEO
Ralph Gregory
Initial Investment ⓘ
$316,000 - $497,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,000 - $59,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Intelligent Office has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3