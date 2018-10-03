J.D. Byrider
Used-auto sales and financing
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
12802 Hamilton Crossing Blvd.
Carmel, IN 46032
CEO
Craig Peters
Parent Company
J.D. Byrider Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$825,480 - $3,727,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.5K/mo.
J.D. Byrider has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
72+ hours
Additional Training:
Web-based curriculum
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 20