Just 4 Paws Pet Spa
Pet grooming
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
649 C Ridge Rd.
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
CEO
Erica Salvemini-Loria
Parent Company
J4P Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,100 - $138,490
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$18,750 - $34,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Just 4 Paws Pet Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days