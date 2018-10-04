LaVida Massage
Massage and wellness services
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
8550 W. Grand River Ave., #100
Brighton, MI 48116
CEO
Mark Davis
Parent Company
LaVida Massage Franchise Development Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$284,750 - $476,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
LaVida Massage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 20