LeafSpring Schools
Educational childcare/preschool
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
4551 Cox Rd., #310
Glen Allen, VA 23060
CEO
Vance Spilman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,546,150 - $6,473,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000 - $2,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$87,500 - $87,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
LeafSpring Schools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
65