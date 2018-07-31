Ledo Pizza
Pizza, subs, pasta
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
41 Old Solomon's Island Rd., #201
Annapolis, MD 21401
CEO
James Beall
Initial Investment ⓘ
$126,250 - $442,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
140 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
40