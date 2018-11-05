Legends Boxing
Boxing fitness programs
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
80 N. 850 East
Lehi, UT 84043
CEO
Rob Scott
Initial Investment ⓘ
$276,852 - $472,128
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Legends Boxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours