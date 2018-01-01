Listo Tax Solutions
Tax preparation, accounting, payroll & translation services
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
3549 Lear Wy., #101
Medford, OR 97504
CEO
Clay Cathcard
Initial Investment ⓘ
$54,700 - $90,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$110,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
11.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Listo Tax Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3