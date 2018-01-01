Look Inside Realty
Real estate investment brokerage
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
63 W. Main St., #201
Mesa, AZ 85201
CEO
Roderick Rickert
Initial Investment ⓘ
$28,235 - $94,035
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Look Inside Realty offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Look Inside Realty has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee, royalty fee waived for 6 months
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Ongoing training online and by video
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1