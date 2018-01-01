Marilyn Monroe Spas
Salon and spa services
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
7700 Municipal Dr.
Orlando, FL 32836
CEO
Jim Lewis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$299,900 - $737,075
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Marilyn Monroe Spas has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
3 days